City socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa and his wife Shamira Nakiyemba’s days in prison have become darker following the withdrawal of the lawyers from their case.

The lawyers from Elgon Advocates, led by counsel Robert Rutaro Muhairwe, wrote to the Chief Magistrate Makindye Court, O.C Upper Prison Luzira revealing how they have pulled out of their client’s case due to his failure to foot their legal fees.

Based on the document spotted by this website, from the day Robert Rutaro and his colleagues stepped up to act as Sipapa’s lawyers, they agreed that their services to him were not free of charge.

They were, however, disappointed in Sipapa who has since failed to pay the firm a single coin for all the work invested in handling his case.

They go on to note that since Sipapa’s case is a capital offense and given the nature of evidence involved, it requires a lot of research and sophisticated expertise in order to come up with a strong defense which all need to be facilitated and renumerated.

They add that all the individuals Sipapa directed them to contact about payments have not been helpful in this matter, something that has led them to withdraw from the case.

