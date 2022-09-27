Popular TikToker Teddy Nalubowa, who appeared in a viral video celebrating Gen. Elly Tumuwine’s passing has been denied bail and further remanded to Luzira prison.

Mrs. Nalubowa was denied bail by the Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court grade one judge Marion Mangeni.

Kampala Woman MP Hon. Shamim Malende put in Mrs. Nalubowa’s bail application on grounds that the charges fronted against the 27-year-old TikToker are bailable.

She stated that Nalubowa is presumed innocent till proven guilty and that her sureties (Nalubowa’s father David Ssemujju and grandfather Emmie Sebuliba Busuulwa) know their roles.

The late Gen. Elly Tumuwine

After hearing the bail application, the magistrate adjourned the court proceedings to October 3rd at the request of the state prosecutor who needed more time to examine the sureties’ documents before they can reply to the application.

Nalubowa alias Tracy Manule Bobiholic was charged with offensive communication contrary to Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011, on September 9, 2022, and remanded to Luzira prison after spending more than 10 days in police custody.

The prosecution alleges that on 23rd August 2022, Nalubowa willfully and repeatedly used electronic communication on Facebook and TikTok to disturb the peace, quiet, or right to privacy of President Museveni.

“Tumwine finally you have died but you died a long time and your boss president Museveni will also die. You will die one-by-one and we shall celebrate,” she is alleged to have written with no purpose of legitimate communication.