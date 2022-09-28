With just a few hours left to Gravity Omutujju’s concert that is slated for this weekend, the local rapper yet again thrown shade at his nemesis Bebe Cool about his previous 2018 concert.

Before scolding Bebe Cool, the Trouble Tabu Entertainment boss noted how he has plans of staging a concert at Namboole stadium when the renovation there is completed.

The “Tusimbudde” Luga-flow rapper went ahead to stress that his concert at Namboole will be dubbed “Gwanga Mujje Mulabe Omutujju” to which he was asked to first hold a show at the Kololo Airstrip.

Having witnessed what Bebe Cool did at the Airstrip, Gravity has no interest in holding a concert at the Kololo-based venue.

He noted how how Bebe Cool once placed tents at the airstrip and claimed that he had had a massive concert.

I am going to host a concert dubbed ‘Gwanga Mujje Mulabe Omutujju’ at Namboole stadium when it’s renovation gets done. Namboole is bigger than the Kololo Airstrip. Some artists even know to place domes and tents and after, claim that they had a full capacity crowd at the venue. At Namboole there is no way you’re going put their tents. Recently, Bebe Cool put up a dome and claimed to have mashed up the venue but in reality when he didn’t. However, if you want me to have a show at the Airstrip, I hold an extra from there and that will be after the Namboole show. Gravity Omutujju