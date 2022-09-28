Ugandan singer Buka Chimey has already hit the studio to record a song about the “Murife don’t run” trend.

On different social media platforms, a video of a boy called Murife is seen running after being chased by dogs is trending.

In the viral video, a lady keeps yelling “Murife don’t run, Murife don’t run.” The video assumed to have originated from Tiktok is now the talk on social media.

Numerous challenges have been drafted by different social media users from across the world.

Netizens are attaching the sound to different videos of people running to create some of the most hilarious videos.

Ugandans have not been left behind as they take part in the new trend, especially on TikTok.

Videos of politicians, musicians, comedians, among other celebrities are already queued up along the trending sound.

Known for crafting music out of trending jargons and challenges, Ugandan singer Buka Chimey has already hit the studio to record a song about the trend.

Time check: 02 hours, we just recorded a fire song. Song title: Murife (Please don’t run), Produced by Brian Beats, Co-writer is Mozy Wryta. Buka Chimey

The song is planned to be released on 1st October 2022.