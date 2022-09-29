Popular singer Ronald Alimpa and Ragga Fire are nursing severe injuries following a car crash that claimed the life of fellow singer Lady Grace a.k.a Layila.

Early on Thursday morning, reports made rounds indicating how “Seen Don” singer Ronald Alimpa, together with two other artists had been involved in a car crash.

The two artists have been identified as Ragga Fire and Lady Grace who is popularly known for her songs “Layila” (featuring Izon T), and “Ezo Kukameeza”.

Lady Grace is reported to have passed on immediately after the car crash that happened along Semuto in Nakaseke district, Central Uganda.

Lady Grace (RIP)

In a 45 seconds video shared by Yong Don MC on Facebook, an eyewitness is heard revealing how the incident occurred.

Alimpa and Ragga Fire are seen in cruciating pain in the short video as the narrator reveals that they sustained serious injuries including broken limbs.

The two were rushed to a nearby medical facility to receive first aid before being rushed to a hospital for scans and better medical care.

Uganda Police is yet to issue a statement on the incident. We keep the surviving artists in our prayers. May Lady Grace’s soul rest in peace