Popular singer Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja has publicly spoken out about the struggles she had with her in-laws regarding the upbringing of her children.

I immediately stopped my kids from visiting their paternal grand parents if I was not in their company. I did not want my kids getting certain ideas in their heads. Daniella Atim

Through a post shared on her Instagram on Thursday evening, the mother of five revealed how falling in love was rosy until when time came to have kids.

She remembers meeting Chameleone’s family and her in-laws demanding for their first born to be a boy since a boy child sealed a man’s status insociety.

Daniella, after months of prayer, fasting, and tithe gave birth to Abba, and later another son and then the in-laws wanted a girl child.

Abba Marcus and Daniella Atim Mayanja

It’s around this time that she felt she was being hard done by with the standards that had been set by her in-laws and she began to develop a tough skin.

The usually calm and smiley lady notes that she had to revamp her fierce character just to protect her needs and her children from her in-laws.

She remembers stopping her kids from visiting their grandparents without her and this made her the topic of discussion among her husband’s relatives.