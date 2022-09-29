Uganda will be celebrating sixty years of independence on 9th October 2022 and Eddy Kenzo has urged the government to empower artists to record music about patriotism.

Edrisah Musuuza, popularly known as Eddy Kenzo, is arguably Uganda’s biggest music export having waved the black-yellow-red flag at some of the biggest stages across the globe.

Through his music, he has sung about and showcased Uganda’s beauty in his music videos, expressing his patriotic side.

He has also previously, as the Uganda Tourism ambassador, spearheaded efforts to showcase Uganda’s beauty to the rest of the globe.

You would think he has the perfect experience to understand what it takes to sell the Ugandan dream!

While speaking to Tawfiq Media Ug a few days ago, the Big Talent Entertainment singer was asked why not many Ugandans have released songs of patriotism in recent years.

Kenzo noted that music is an expensive business where returns on investment limit so many decisions that artists make on a daily basis.

He revealed that making a song about Uganda’s independence would be a financially miscalculated move for many musicians as one wouldn’t reap much from it.

The BET award winner then urged the Uganda government to step in and empower local musicians with finances to work on musical projects about patriotism.