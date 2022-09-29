Ugandans have the privilege to experience the fresh hype of the reunited Kenyan music group Sauti Sol at the forthcoming Afropalooza Festival.

In October 2021, renowned Kenyan music group Sauti Sol confirmed their separation in a press release circulated on their social media platforms.

The group revealed that they had decided to embark on solo projects in order to let the audience identify their individual talents.

The decision left their fans quite disappointed as each had to then follow their individual favorites for several months.

The group, however, decided to reunite and performed together again as a group on 22nd September 2022 at the annual Rwanda Basketball All-Star game in Rwanda.

This marked their first trip to Rwanda since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and they made the most of it.

They are now expected to showcase similar vibes during their forthcoming performance in Uganda come 9th October 2022.

Sauti Sol is lined up alongside over 60 other performers, including Nigeria’s Rema, set to perform at the inaugural Afropalooza Festival on Uganda’s 60th Independence Day.

Bien Baraza, Austin Chimano, Delvin Mudigi, and Polycarp Otieno together have loads of songs that they will be expected to perform for their Ugandan fans.

The Afropalooza Festival will happen from the 7th to the 9th of October 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. Talent Africa revealed that each day of the festival’s production will convey a unique story of Uganda’s musical journey.