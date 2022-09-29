When city socialite Sipapa, real name Charles Olim, was arrested and detained on charges of the aggravated robbery of money amounting to Shs1.6B, his ex-lover Brown Shugar felt sorry and touched about his situation.

Brown Shugar took to her socials to express her thoughts about Sipapa and his current situation together with his wife Shamira Nakiyemba who is also behind bars.

In her statement, Brown Shugar seemed to defend her ex-husband but didn’t want to involve herself deep into the matter, fearing that she would also get arrested as a suspect.

Also Read: Sipapa’s lawyers ditch him over failure to pay legal fees

Now, singer Serena Bata has also extended her heartfelt prayers for her ex-lover Sipapa saying she wishes him to get out of prison as a reformed individual.

She also felt sorry for Shamira Nakiyemba who was denied bail to take care of her infant child as the Makindye Court judge ordered that the baby should be brought to her in prison.

I pray for him so that God can help him overcome the current situation that he is going through. Most importantly, I feel sorry and touched for Shamira because she is a mother who just gave birth a few months ago. Serena Bata

Serena Bata, who just returned from a music tour, promised to spare some time and pay Sipapa a visit at Luzira prison and pray with him face-to-face.