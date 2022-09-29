Music and Entrepreneurship are two aspects that have seemed almost impossible for several local artists to juggle but Juliet Zawedde is comfortably executing the tasks.

Juliet Zawedde is a Ugandan American Entrepreneur and musical artist who has been known for releasing beats of songs with different producers.

Born on 17th July 1979 in Nateete, Rubaga division in Kampala, Juliet Zawedde is based in Boston’s Waltham suburb of Massachusetts.

She describes herself as a versatile music artist who is able to sing to any music beat.

Juliet Zawedde studied in Uganda for her primary and secondary studies before moving to America for university studies in Boston, USA.

According to Juliet Zawedde, she used to do musical beats at school just because she was very passionate about it and she did not do it for money but just for the love of it.

Currently, one of the most sought-after music beats artists at the moment, Zawedde has successfully managed to release many popular beats like Drills, Lollipop, and most recently Bosslady, among many others.

Juliet Zawedde attributes her musical success to not only talent but also favor. “Talent alone is not enough. There are very many people out there who are very talented but take longer to break through,” she notes.

Juliet Zawedde started Convenient Home Care and Her NGO Juliet Zawedde Foundation which has reached out to different people to give a supporting hand.

She has become a hero to many and has been dubbed the Humanitarian Personality of the year. Through her Juliet Zawedde Foundation, Zawedde donated USD 100,000 to needy groups in Uganda.

The humanitarian is already helping a number of people including paying school fees and looking after the late Ronald Sebulime’s four children. She is also trying to adopt a number of orphans.

She has also helped a number of people who needed urgent money for treatment, gaining praise from the general public for her good heart.