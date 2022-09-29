South Africa-based Ugandan socialite, businesswoman, and influencer Zari Hassan has revealed that shooting Season 2 of the Young, Famous & African series has been “hectic.”

On 18th March 2022, Season 1 of the Young, Famous & African reality TV show series was released on Netflix.

Young, Famous & African is a Netflix original first African reality television series, starring some of the biggest African stars in the music, socialite, media, fashion, and film circles.

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz, Khanyi Mbau, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Andile Ncube, Swanky Jerry, Naked DJ, Nadia Nakai, Kayleigh Schwark, and 2Baba feature in the series that launched earlier this year.

The show focuses on building careers, looking for love, and rekindling old flames of famous media personalities from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Uganda, and Tanzania.

After a successful first season, viewers have been patiently waiting for season two and Zari has revealed that it will be coming soon.

On her TikTok account, Zari shared a short promo video of season one and in the caption, she revealed how “hectic” it has been for her to shoot the second season.

“I can’t wait. It’s hectic in Season 2,” she wrote on the 52 seconds video. Her fans are in for whatever she has to showcase in the next season and they have made her aware of that in the comments.

Going by what we saw in Season 1, we are rubbing our hands together in full anticipation of what is to come in the next season that will be dropping soon.