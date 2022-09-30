In the past few days, social media has been awash with photos of Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi with hus new girlfriend identified as Vanessa.

The two were reportedly close to holding their marital ceremonies with just the dates remaining to be announced.

All that seems to have come to halt as gossip has it that Mr. Lwasa decided to postpone the ceremonies to a further date that he will communicate to the public.

Mr. Lwasa chose to push the marital ceremonies to a later date in the back of some advice he was given by his close friends about Vanessa’s behaviour.

Vanessa is known in the entertainment circles as a failed dancehall singer who gave music her best shot but failed to make it on the big scene.

She dated Ziza Bafana for some good time and sired a baby with him before hopping onto John Blaq during his prime time but their affair as well ended in premium tears.