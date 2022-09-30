In Muziki, Naira Ali urges the listener to take a break from their stress and go out and have fun with friends. It’s a vibey track!

Naira Ali’s last release titled Konkonyo came in April and it received massive airplay on different media platforms.

She now returns with “Muziki” which will most likely dominate the party scene back home in Uganda.

Naira Ali describes her new song as “a happy party song for revelers to enjoy on a beautiful night out or party.”

Produced by Nessim, Muziki will get you on your feet when you listen to the beats and how Naira’s energy gradually rises as the song goes on.

It a vibe you will relate with so don’t be afraid to dance!

Signed to Purple-chord, Naira Ali is a USA-based Ugandan music artist with a rich taste in the Afro-soul genre.

Also known as the “Vocal Poet”, she sings for the Soul and to Inspire.

Her biggest ambition is to leave a legacy with the power of her voice and to produce enchanting music that soothes souls but also educates the world.

Listen to Muziki here: