Well known for his integrity and love for Ugandan music, Metro FM radio presenter Omusawo Tintah Deogratius launched the first edition of Press Bpabeio Awards.

The awards aim at recognizing and appreciating different talents in the music industry after every two months.

The first edition of the Press Bpabeio Awards was held at Russell Hotel in Kampala where different media personalities gathered to witness a new door being opened for these fresh awards.

Unlike the different awarding ceremonies that happen once a year, Press Bpabeio Awards are going to be happening 6 times a year, appreciating and handing out accolades to deserving people every after 2 months.

The Chief Executive Officer of these awards, Omusawo Tintah, promised to keep them true to the roots of appreciating everybody who does an outstanding job for the music industry.

He was accompanied by Mutebi Ramathan a.k.a Lord Bitem, the Uganda Musician Association (UMA) Chief Whip who represented the association and applauded the Awards’ transparency.

Three accolades are to be handed out every after two months including;

Best Personality Must Watch Talent Appreciation Award

David Lutalo won the Press Bpabeio Award Personality of the Month. He beat competition from Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, Fik Fameica, Vyper Ranking, Liam Voice, Martha Mukisa, and Karole Kasita.

Amos Lovinz scooped the Must Watch Award where he was nominated against musicians Vyroota, Acidic Vokoz, Tyana Bax, and King Fa.

Nkulinako Crush hit singer Acidic Vokoz UG won the Appreciation Award for his talent.