Fresh on the music scene, Rebo Chapo is making big moves and features a proven star in John Blaq on the remix of his debut banger “Smooth Criminal”.

Isaac Mark Mario, known by his stage name Rebo Chapo, is a 22-year-old Ugandan singer and performer.

Born on 29th July 2000, Chapo grew up in the Kampala suburbs of Kawempe.

For his education, Rebo Chapo attended Entebbe Junior school, Kings Way Primary school, and Kisubi Highs school.

Rebo Chapo started singing professionally in 2020 under the Route Entertainment label owned by renowned producer, songwriter and singer Yese Oman Rafiki.

There, he named himself Rebo Chapo. “Rebo Chapo literally means “a worker of the chapel,” he told MBU.

Rebo Chapo’s debut song was released in 2020. Titled “Smooth Criminal”, the song has enjoyed good airplay on different media stations.

It is also a favorite for most Ugandan music lovers who stream it on the different online streaming platforms.

He has since released several other track including Peace and Love, Kana Kana, Fresh Like Water, and Amarangamutima (feat. Afrique).

Rebo Chapo is now affiliated to Sasha Vybz’s label and the two have been working on a couple of projects that are being lined up for release in coming months.

The first of them is the remix to Rebo Chapo’s trending track “Smooth Criminal”. On this, he features John Kasadha a.k.a John Blaq.

The remix is reportedly likely to drop in a week’s time and Chapo cannot wait to feed his fans with new music.