Following a car crash that left Ronald Alimpa’s limbs severely injured, well-wishers have responded to his cry and raised funds for his medical bills.

Ronald Alimpa, known for his song “Seen Don”, sustained a broken leg and other injuries in different areas of his body after a car he was travelling in being involved in a fatal accident.

The crash that claimed the life of another local singer, Lady Grace of the ‘Layila’ hit fame, and also left other occupants of the car in terrible health conditions.

While on his sick bed, Alimpa revealed the fatality of the incident and how it had left him with a broken leg and chest pain.

Lady Grace (RIP) lost her life in the car crash

Also Read: Car crash claims Lady Grace’s life, Ronald Alimpa, Ragga Fire survive

“You were asking where I’m feeling pain? I feel it in the chest. My leg is broken, and others are badly injured,” Alimpa said in a video that was shared on Thursday afternoon.

He then asked for help from well-wishers to help foot the medical bills for himself and his comrades noting how they could not afford the medical expenses.

“Dear Ugandans, if you can see me please come to my rescue. We need your assistance to get out of this situation. We were going to work (before the crash) and we were not able to work,” he said.

His pleas fell on the ears of several good samaritans, some of whom immediately sought for his whereabouts and visited him at the hospital.

See more

Others raised money in form of mobile money and sent to it to him to help foot the medical bills for himself and his friends.

Sophia Namutebi a.k.a Mama Fiina, the president of traditional healers in Uganda, donated UGX 2m towards the fundraiser.

She handed out the money in cash and vowed to help the singer until her recovers from the injuries he sustained in the car crash.

Several other celebrities have also been seen trying to find ways they can collectively help their comrades in this trying moment that they are undergoing.

We wish them a quick recovery and pray for the souls of the departed to rest in peace.