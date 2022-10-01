Earlier this week, rumors made rounds disclosing how Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi had postponed his marital ceremonies with his new catch identified as Vanessa.

It was reported that he had been tipped to take it slow with Vanessa by some of his close friends having observed her past lifestyle.

Lwasa, however, didn’t heed to what his colleagues told him.

Taking to his Facebook page, he revealed some of the reasons why he will go ahead and get introduced to Vanessa’s parents tomorrow (Sunday 2nd October).

Emmanuel Lwasa who plans to have more than 30 children says he cannot afford to live with a woman without being introduced to her parents.

Below is Emmanuel Lwasa’s official statement:

KU SUNDAY ENO NGA 2 OCTOBER NGENDA KUKYALA MU KA GA BAKADDE BA MUKWANO GWANGE VANESSA. OLWENSONGA ZINO; 1. Aludde nga mukwano gwange era nga ampa buli kikye 2.Nze sente zenteeka mu love tezinnuma mpozzi nga omukazi amannyidde . 3. Bwebaba abasooka balemwa okukyalako ewaabwe olwobwavu nange MunnaMasaka bigaane nga ku account yokuwasa sente kweziri? 4. Nze sibeera namukazi nga ewaabwe tebamanyi 5.Kyekitiibwa Kyensobola okumuweesa ewaabwe. 6.Basajja mmwe abakazi batondebwa kuweebwa nze nkimanyi kyova olaba banjagala nnyo kubanga mubalabya ennaku. 7. Vanessa bwaba Muyaaye Abeere. Mulinde mukolo.Naye bwanagenda nga mpasa omulala NB: KASITA SIYISE MEETING NTI MWASONZE .