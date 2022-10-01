Former S&S band singer Karole Kasita has inked her name on the long list of artists who intend to hold concerts next year.

So far, Spice Diana, Jose Chameleone, King Saha, King Michael, and Lydia Jazmine have confirmed the dates and venues where they will be hosting their concerts with the first three gracing to set the pace of the year.

Expectant dancehall singer Karole Kasita has also joined the list as she took to her socials disclosing that on 11th August 2023, she will be live in concert.

Naye this gal has seen it all . 11th Aug 2023, we r live in concert. Karole Kasita

She, however, is yet to announce the venue where she intends to hold her concert.

By the look of things, she might be planning to go to Hotel Africana where a couple of artists have enjoyed successful concerts this year already.

The last time Karole Kasita held a concert, it was a mini-concert in 2019 at Fame Lounge which turned out to be successful.

We can’t wait to watch her plans unfold further!