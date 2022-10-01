Bantu Entertainment dancehall singer Ayire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking and some of his crew members have been involved in a nasty car crash while on their way from Karamoja.

The good news though is that the singer has not sustained serious injuries despite the car in which they were traveling being vandalized.

The only person who sustained serious injuries is one of his booking managers known as Daz. The team is currently receiving treatment.

One of his close team members who did not travel with them told this website that the singer is not in an alarming medical condition.

The news comes in at a time when the music industry is mourning the passing of singer Lady Grace.

Lady Grace lost her life on Thursday night following a fatal car crash that also saw singer Ronald Alimpa fracture his lower limbs.

Two other members on Alimpa’s team were also confirmed to have passed on.