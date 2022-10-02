For the second time, Gravity Omutujju won the bragging rights after filling up Lugogo Cricket Oval at his concert.

In 2017, local rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju literally left a few jaws on the floor after filling up one of the biggest concert venues in Uganda.

Not many critics thought he could go on and achieve the feat especially because at the time, the Oval had only been dared by international artists some of whom had registered flopped concerts.

Last year, Gravity vowed to go again and achieve the same success in a concert he dubbed “Tusimbudde Ani Alina Enene” concert.

The build up to the concert that was slated for Saturday 1st October 2022 was somewhat chilled and it raised speculations on the concert flopping.

However, on D-day, fans thronged the venue in large numbers and by 2pm, the venue was already starting to show signs of filling up.

By the time performances commenced, the vibe in the Oval was immense as it was packed with revelers who were ready to have a good time.

Performances by some of the best local musicians set the mood right before the main act, Gravity Omutujju, pounced onto the stage to give a remarkable show.

Through social media, Gravity expressed his gratitude to his fans and God for not forsaking him when he called upon them.

“Mukama webale. 30k people in one place. God did! Lugogo Cricket Oval shut down,” he wrote before revealing the extra show happening in Mukono tonight.

Congratulations Omutujju!