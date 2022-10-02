Known for his overly energetic performances, Roden Y Kabako fell into the stage when it caved in during his performance at Gravity Omutujju’s concert.

On Saturday, Gravity Omutujju continued ro prove hus critics wrong when he held a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

This was the rapper’s second try at the venue which most local artists have feared daring and all eyes were on him.

He had support from his ever-growing fanbase and fellow artists who came out to make it a successful concert.

All was going well until it was time for Kabako ro perform.

With his collaboration song with Sheebah dubbed “Sitani Tonkema”, Kabako stormed onto the stage full of energy.

His rademark long strides lit up the crowd and for a moment, everything was going to plan until his foot stepped on a weak platform on the stage.

Before he knew it, he was sinking into the stage at a terrific speed. The crowd which had picked up the vibe reacted in shock.

He was picked up by the bouncers and a few close fans and he got back on with the show. Check out the video below: