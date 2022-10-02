A burst rear tyre almost left singer Vyper Ranking for dead on Saturday in a car crash that left a member of his team with broken ribs.

On Saturday, Bantu Entertainment dancehall singer Ayire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking and some of his crew members were involved in a nasty car crash while on their way from Karamoja.

Vyper Ranking reveals that one of the rear tyres burst while they drove and the car overturned, swaying off the road and into the bushes.

One of his booking managers sustained a broken left arm among other injuries while one of his security guys sustained broken ribs.

The car in which Vyper Ranking and his team were traveling after the crash

Vyper Ranking himself survived with a few bruises and a dislocated middle finger on his right hand. The whole team received treatment and is on the road to recovery.

The sniger thanks God for saving their lives as the impact of the accident was so bad that on another day, lives could have been lost.

He also expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers who showed concern following the crash and he feels loved.

“I thank God for saving our lives. The impact of the accident was so bad, I thought surely it would claim our lives but miraculously and thankfully, I am here to let you know that although we got injured, no one lost his life. I thank you all for the concerns and messages, I really feel loved,” he wrote on Instagram.

We thank God for their lives!