Several internet users think Victor Kamenyo needs to visit a rehabilitation facility to free his mind from the increased obsession with his estranged girlfriend.

The past couple of days have seen local rapper Derrick Katongole a.k.a Victor Kamenyo dominate the gossip columns for all the wrong reasons.

His bitter split with his girlfriend identified as Akoragye Angora left him mentally shattered and emotionally drained.

His efforts to win her back, often filmed on canera, have so far yielded no fruit.

Also Read: Victor Kamenyo denies cheating on girlfriend

Over the weekend, he took an extra step in his quest by permanently tattooing his girlfriend’s face on his chest.

He is not the first local popular figure to do so as the likes of Barbie Kyagulanyi have gone down the same road.

The circumstances that have led to his actions, however, have been greatly criticised by internet users, most of whom believe he has lost his mind.

“He wants to prove a point,” Claire Nassazi commented on a video of Kamenyo getting inked that we shared on Instagram.

Peysh also noted, “bambi musajja wattu yawungidde dala,” loosely translated as, “this poor man has already lost his mind.”

It is Shakirah Namaganda’s comment; “the pain of turning that tattoo into a flower when she doesn’t return to him,” that got Jackie Chandiru laughing so hard.

Check out the comments on the video below: