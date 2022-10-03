Pastor Aloysius Bugingo once again sent tongues wagging when he disclosed that he initially did not have any feelings and interests in his new wife Suzan Makula Nantaba by the time he started flirting with her.

The self-styled Man of God narrated that he just fell in love with Suzan Makula because he felt pity for the situation that she was going through.

He narrated that he decided to shoot his shot toward Makula and with the few words that he has and not being an expert at dating, he just expressed his affection for her.

Also Read: Pastor Bugingo: People are free to leave our church if they don’t get what they prayed for

The few words that he used, heaped praise on Makula telling her how knowledgeable she is and thus confessed how he wished to take her hand in marriage something that Makula also accepted.

Before all that came into existence, Pastor Bugingo disclosed that he used to regularly pray for Suzan to overcome lots of the challenges that she was facing.

Some of the challenges Makula was facing included being fed up with men since her last catch had denied their pregnancy leading to an abrupt miscarriage and the loss of the child she was carrying.

After failing at almost everything, I decided to sweet-talk Suzan Makula. In fact, I didn’t tell her so many words because I have no experience when it comes to dating. They way I sweet-talked Suzan is very funny. I simply told her that I have seen you’re a bright and sharp person. I am going to marry you. Imagine, I didn’t have any interest in her at all. I used to pray for her challenges and troubles that she was going through. Among her challenges, she had decided that she was done and dusted with dating men. During that period, she had just narrated to me how she was overcoming stress from one of her ex lovers who made her lose her child when he denied fathering the child she was carrying in her womb. What I wanted to tell the congragation is that I didn’t have any interest in you (Suzan Makula). Pastor Bugingo