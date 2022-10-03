In her new song dubbed ‘Ninze Nyo’, CRK Planet songstress Flona, real name Florence Nankinga, yearns for love from her lover.

Attached to the CRK Planet record label, Flona has over the past few months stretched her dominance to a wider fanbase not only through her music.

She has been carrying out a couple of charity activities, giving back to the communities but she also has not forgotten what makes her who she is – MUSIC.

Back to the studio, the usually jolly singer recorded and released a song dubbed ‘Ninze Nyo’ last month. The song has been receiving massive airplay on different radios.

She now adds visuals to the audio that was produced by the talented Nessim. The video shot by Jerom Kakande tried to depict what is embedded in the lyrics of the song.

Ninze Nyo is Flona’s seventh project after successfully releasing six other projects including Nkuvunaana, Kingambe, Ekiteeso, Wewano, Love Nona, Speed Controlle ft (Ziza Bafana).

She describes the song as “a love song that expresses a longing for one to be shown love after a long time of showing signs of it.”

