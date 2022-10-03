Over ten months since their Kukyala, Robin Kisti and her lover Mark Asiimwe have called their relationship off.

Veteran media personality Robinah Nambooze a.k.a Robin Kisti held a lovely Kukyala ceremony to introduce Mark Asiimwe to her parents in November 2021.

They then revealed that their Kwanjula and wedding would happen later in 2022 as Kisti had to wait for his relatives who stay abroad.

The two lovebirds have since seemed quite inseparable and deep in love according to what they often shared with their followers on social media.

“My wedding and Kwanjula will happen next year, summer time because my close family, all my sisters live in London and they have to be there of course. I cannot hold a wedding or Kwanjula without them and they have kids so we have to get the best time,” Kisti revealed at the time.

That, however, is likely not to happen if we are to go by what the former STV presenter shared on her Snapchat account on Monday morning.

Robin Kisti revealed that the relationship ended in tears because of thing she could not take anymore. She, however, thanked God for the lessons.

“I guess it ended in tears! There is just someshit I can’t take! We live and we learn, thank you God for this lesson and new chapter. Single and not searching,” she wrote on Snapchat.