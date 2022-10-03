Ugandan songstress Spice Diana and Tanzanian music icon Diamond Platnumz have nicknames to each other according to the flirtatious texts we landed on.

“Kumbe all along Spice Diana and Diamond Platnumz have been secretly vibing? They even have names for each other,” a DM from one of our followers on IG read on Sunday.

Quickly, we ran to Spice Diana’s social media pages and there it was, out in the open, the cat out of the bag.

“Will be calling you Spicy from now. Spicy Simba, Spicy Dangote,” Diamond partly writes in the WhatsApp text.

Spice Diana and Diamond Platnumz

Holl’up wait! He already gave her his last name?

Well, all this unfolded as the Wasafi boss celebrated his birthday over the weekend. In her B.D message to him, Spice Diana expressed her admiration for him befire sharing screenshots of their private chats.

“A real king in and out. You are an amazing super star, big icon, and a big inspiration. So humble and welcoming. Happy birthday King Dee, from Spicy Dangote,” Spice’s post read on IG.

Spice met Diamond at in Tanzania in April 2021 on her visit to the Wasafi premises as she promoted her music in a media tour.

It is believed that since then, the two have been keeping close tabs on one another, sharing musical advice and a bit of flirty texts.