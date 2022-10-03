Having held a successful concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday for the fourth time, Gravity Omutujju believes it is now time for Chameleone, Bebe Cool, and Bobi Wine to retire from music.

In the build up for his “Tusimbudde Ani Alina Enene” concert, Gravity Omutujju received support from several local artistes.

None of them, however, was Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, or Bebe Cool as they shunned away from even sharing his poster on their social media plaforms.

On the D-day, Gravity highlighted the lack of support from the said artistes but maintained his faith in holding a successful show and so he did.

Gravity Omutujju poses for a photo in front of the big crowd that turned up for his concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval

Upon achieving the feat for the fourth time, the local rapper lashed out at the traditional top three artistes.

While speaking to the press at the concert, he noted that it is now high time the three artistes focused on their life away from music as the industry does not need them anymore.

“Have you seen Chameleone, Bobi Wine or Bebe Cool here today? So, why do we need them? They own farms, they are rich. Let them concentrate on rearing their cows and farming, and leave music for us,” Gravity said.

He maintained that having achieved something neither of them has achieved, it is time up for them and they should leave music to be run by the younger generation.

“It’s clear now, I have filled up Lugogo Cricket Oval four times, Chameleone has only performed here twice. Even then, he did not fill it up like I did,” he added.

What do you think of this?