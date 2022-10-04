The stories about Masaka businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi’s relationship with his different lovers have divided his followers with some loving him and others hating him.

Through the series of different relationships he has encountered, Lwasa has different stories to tell from each as they all have ended in tears.

The most recent one was with Vanessa Vanny with whom he was set to legalise a relationship throigh a Kukyala ceremony that was called off by her relatives.

It is reported that Vanessa’s relatives called off the Kukyala ceremony because of the disrespectful remarks that Lwasa made that didn’t go down well with Vanessa’s parents.

Speaking in a recent interview, Lwasa threw shade at Vanessa saying she was too primitive and “an empty tin.”

When asked to reveal why his affair with Angel Kwakunda hit a dead end, Lwasa replied stating that Angel was “a snitch and a thief.”

He revealed how Angel would act polite around him but the moment he would step out of the home, she would open his safe and steal his money.

Angel was such a thief. She would humble herself when am home. As soon as I would leave, she would open my safe and take all my money. Lwasa