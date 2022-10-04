Masaka businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi is delighted for having recovered the car he had gifted to Vanessa Vanny.

The heartbroken businessman managed to forcefully regain his car from Vanessa who over the weekend had vanished into thin air with it after their aborted traditional Kukyala ceremony.

The Kukyala that was canceled had been reportedly financed with more than Shs50m, something that left Lwasa’s relatives grumbling.

With excitement written all over his face, Lwasa took to his socials to jubilate how he had managed to successfully recover the car that he had gifted to Vanessa.

He lashed out at slay queens who hail from Munyonyo saying they do not deserve to cruise in rides with ACs but rather board boda-bodas since they are lazy.

EKITUUFU KIRI NTI MOTOKA YANGE NJIFUNYE. EMIYAYU GYETAAGA BODA SI AC. EBIWALA BYEMUNYONYO TEBITEGEERA BIMANYI KUSIIBA NGA BYEBASE Emmanuel Lwasa