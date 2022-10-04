Set for release on Friday 7th October 2022, Fik Fameica’s album dubbed “King Kong” is already creating buzz around town.

The self-styled ‘Freshest Boy Around Town‘ is confident that the new album will turn heads because of the quality of music and sound on it.

The 14-track album will feature collaborations from some of the best artistes in the region including Vanessa Mdee, Bruce Melody, Eddy Kenzo, among others.

While speaking to MBU, the Fresh Gang boss noted that the body of work was worked on by the best producers in the land and could turn out a game changer in many ways.

Also Read: Fik Fameica rooting for a bigger venue for next concert

In Monday, Fik Fameica released the track list showing the fourteen songs off the album. He also gives a chance to his protege Mozelo Kids on one of the tracks.

Check it out below:

One Love Sitoma Who Jah bless Carol Izulu (feat. Geosteady) Lifist Mpakasa Deep (feat. Bruce Melody) Booty or Beauty (feat. Vanessa Mdee) Magic Wekyakalire Lock remix (feat. Eddy Kenzo) Malembe (feat Mozelo Kids) Badder Dan

King Kong is Fik Fameica’s very first album since he begun his professional music career. We can’t wait to have it!