Having seen and done it all, local rapper Gravity Omutujju is pondering on channeling his funds and efforts into managing talent and promoting events.

Over the weekend, Gravity Omutujju registered success at his ‘Tusimbudde Ani Alina Enene’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

It was the rapper’s fourth concert at the venue which is feared by most local artistes because of its size but he was never intimidated by that.

At the concert, Gravity emphasized his dominance and asked the traditional top three; Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Chameleone to step aside and let the younger generation to take lead.

He also revealed how he has plans of unveiling new faces to the music industry who will carry on from him and also fill up Lugogo Cricket Oval in a few years to come.

He shared his interest is promoting other fellow musicians to perform noting that there is a lot of money he can real from it.

“I’m going to start promoting musicians to perform because I have seen there is money. I will take on one musician and have them perform here by January,” he said.

Many artistes have already revealed plans of taking a break from active performances to take charge of what happens behind the scenes through management.

Whether Gravity can go on and juggle hit making and promotion will be a question time will answer and we are here for it.