Following Emmanuel Lwasa and Vanessa Vanny’s unsuccessful Kukyala ceremony, netizens have done a bit of digging and found out more about the couple.

From uncovering Vanessa’s past lovers, her love life that always ends on a bad note, and her failed shot at music, the internet has also provided evidence to prove her time with Lwasa wasn’t a myth.

In photos accessed by this website, Vanessa and Lwasa held a photoshoot just before they went public about their relationship.

The photos, that we’ve understood were shot by Brayo Pictures, show Vanessa and Lwasa in a room, fully dressed before letting loose.

Vanessa then loses her black dress and heels, and changes into an orange shirt and a black patra as Lwasa also lets go of his coat.

They then sit together, quite close to each other and according to the photos, they seemed to be sending a message about their closeness.

A few critics have already noted that the whole relationship and failed Kukyala was just a stunt but what do you think looking at these pictures?

Take a gaze: