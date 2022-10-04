The actual reasons as to why Robin Kisti broke up with her man are yet to be revealed but the separation seems to have a positive impact on her life.

“I do not compromise my peace, not for d*ck, not a child, not for anything coz I come first,” Robin Kisti wrote on Snapchat after opening up about her break up with Mark Asiimwe.

She went on to note that she can never be defined by a man and that marriage is not a qualification she was looking for.

Kisti early on Monday morning publicly revealed that her relationship ended in tears, very much to the shock of her fans.

She, however, isn’t sulking at the moment as she wants to use her experience positively.

The former STV presenter urged women who have not yet found the courage to walk away from toxic relationships to learn from her.

To show that she is rather motivated, Robin Kisti shared artwork with the words; “Turn that hurt into hustle, turn that pain into paper.”

She also thanked her followers for comforting her with their messages as she tries to regain her footing to move on.

“Thanks for the kind words. One day I will be strong enough to tell all, but for now let me enjoy life,” she said.

Before their breakup, Kisti and Asiimwe were planning a wedding later this year following their Kukyala ceremony that happened in November 2021.