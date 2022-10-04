Singer Ronald Alimpa who recently survived a deadly car crash has cautioned fellow artists to always keep time when heading to events to perform.

The “Seen Don” singer blamed the accident that caused the demise of three of his colleagues on failure to keep time.

Alimpa who fractured his lower limbs also called out drivers all over the country to drive cautiously and avoid overspeeding.

He believes that is the biggest cause of accidents that result into the death of passengers and as well leave others bedridden.

He noted that he has taken lessons from the accident including keeping time and avoiding driving at a terrific speed.

Alimpa also revealed that he got a real-life scare that he now appreciates life more than ever before.

Let me send this message to all musicians out there, plus all the drivers wherever they’re; They should know that life is very precious. We should reduce the speed at which we drive whether during daytime or at night. If we were not driving at a very high speed, we wouldn’t have gotten involved in that nasty crash. Most importantly, we should also learn to keep time because it is very vital because that day we failed to do so. Ronald Alimpa