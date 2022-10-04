Over the weekend, reports made rounds revealing how former Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi had been arrested in Dubai after a performance.

Based on a viral video, it seemed as if she was arrested by security personnel. Sheebah is seen being whisked away at terrible speed into a waiting car as her fans look on helplessly.

The video left many of her fans in panic mode as they could not figure out why she was being whisked away.

Rumors then began spreading indicating that she had been arrested over her indecent dress code.

Also Read: Sheebah Karungi announces 2022 concert dates and venue

However, according to a video accessed by this website, it is reported that Sheebah was just being rushed to another venue for a different performance.

Her manager Diriisa Bukenya confirmed that Sheebah is alright thus putting the reports of her arrest to bed.