After close to three years, rapper Big Tril, real name Rowland Raymond Kaiza, will be returning to the stage at the Afropalooza festival on Independence day.

The Afropalooza festival, happening for the very first time, will be held from the 7th to the 9th of October 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Several music acts, comedians, and others are lined up to showcase their art at the three day event. Among them is Bigtril.

The Parte After Parte singer is charged up to perform after not stepping on stage in Uganda in over two years.

He reveals that this will be his very first performance on Ugandan soil in that long and he is so hyped that he might even perform some unreleased tracks for his fans.

“First performance in UG in over two years…AFROPALOOZA. I’m so hyped, I mighy perform some unreleased vibes for y’all,” he wrote on social media.

Bigtril’s last music project, Mamacita, dropped in March and he must be lining up several other music projects that he has been working on.

We can’t wait to watch what he has to showcase come 9th October.