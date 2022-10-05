A few days ago, singer Hellen Lukoma celebrated her birthday in style as her baby daddy threw her a bash.

During the celebrations, she revealed how she had invested her capital into a bar business that she looks forward to reaping some good money from.

She saw it fit that launching the bar on her big day would be the best way to tell the public about it and definitely, it worked out for her as she was accompanied by many of her friends who loved the ambiance of the new hangout spot.

She disclosed that her hangout spot named “Attitude Lounge” is a store for all liquors and has got good space.

During the celebrations, she urged pleasure seekers to come through and support her business so that it can thrive.

When asked whether she won’t be the cause of the collapse of the bar business by ordering free drinks, she revealed that she converted to Islam and that she no longer takes booze.