After breaking off for two years due to Coronavirus restrictions, youths favourite show Kadanke is set for a return on January 14th 2023.

Speaking to press, the organisers of Kadanke youth fest revealed that the event will be back on the Saturday of the second week of January, on 14th in Kampala.

The celebration dubbed “Live, Love, Music” is set to re-write its own history of being the nations youth crowd puller event.

The slogan “big stage, big line up, big everything” is unveiled as Kadanke Brand house is set to officially unveil its state of the art equipment.

The organisers promise to put up a show of their life on 14th January starting 10am to 6pm with a variety of artistes, both new and old, set to perform.

Known for organising high end youth event, they promise an experience packed event to set the new year rolling.