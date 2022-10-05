As a musician, Maurice Kirya’s career is quite up there but his Acting career is yet to make it big. He has set his sights on Hollywood, he has big dreams.

The self-styled King Of Mwooyo looks forward to playing a role in the possible recasting of American film, Black Panther.

Maurice Kirya, through Twitter, expressed his desire to play the role of the crowned King of Wakanda, T’Challa if Hollywood is to recast it.

“If Hollywood is to #RecastTChalla I’d love to play the role of T’chala in the next #blackpanther. This Ugandan dreams of such a powerful and important role. #wakandaforever,” Kirya tweeted on Tuesday.

Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman who plays T’Challa in Black Panther | Credit: Photo by Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9360960cr)

T’Challa was a role previously played by Chadwick Boseman (RIP) who lost his life to colon cancer in 2020.

About Black Panther

Black Panther is a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film was directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, and it stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

In Black Panther, T’Challa is crowned King of Wakanda following his father’s death, but he is challenged by Killmonger (Jordan), who plans to abandon the country’s isolationist policies and begin a global revolution.