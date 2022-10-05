Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi has opened up about her relationship status following the continued question of whether she is seeing someone in her life.

To put the question to bed, Nwagi replied stressing that she has a boyfriend who prefers to stay out of the media since he loves to have a private lifestyle.

She went on to add that the reason why she doesn’t send him shoutouts while on set or during interviews is because her lover wants to stay low-key.

She further made it clear and let the world know that a beautiful lady like her can’t be single at her age as she maintained that her boyfriend loves to keep their affair totally private.

Speaking about being bounced at a recent hangout in Kampala, Winnie Nwagi vowed that she can never pay entrance fees at any bar since they also contribute to the existance of bars in town as they play their music free of charge.