Hospitalized singer Ronald Alimpa has vehemently launched an attack against nation media presenter Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku, labeling him as “useless, foolish, and empty-headed.”

Ronald Alimpa had no calm words for Kasuku after crossing paths with a recording in which Kasuku made misguided statements about him.

Kasuku accused Alimpa of having a monkey that was meant for sacrifice and other uncoordinated statements.

Speaking to BTM TV, Alimpa who was vividly bitter with Kasuku stated how he has no bad blood with the radio presenter.

He went on to claim that he made the ill statements about him to make a come back in the media reasoning that their program had flopped.

He used the same platform to label Kasuku with all sorts of insults that he could remember as he told him never to make remarks about him without making proper research.