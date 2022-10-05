After a short hiatus, the Uganda – U.A.E Convention is set for a return later this month between 29th and 30th October 2022 at Hyatt Regency, Deira in Dubai.

The Ugandan community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led by Ashley Tours and Travel has announced all organizational plans for this year’s Uganda – UAE Convention.

Confirming the good news to the press, the Community’s P.R.O who also doubles as the C.E.O of Ashley Tours & Travels, Ashley Quality revealed that during this year’s edition, there will also be a beauty pageant where they will crown Miss Uganda, U.A.E.

Ashley revealed that the winner of the beauty pageant will walk away with land worth Ugx8m courtesy of B Clara H Property Services Ltd with a land title.

Ashley Quality (left) speaks to journalists at a presser held on 5th October 2022 at Cask Lounge (Photo/Facebook)

The new queen will also represent Uganda at numerous global events and also spearhead various projects aimed at uplifting Ugandans in U.A.E in various aspects.

MC Kats’ MC Kats Foundation is also on board to sensitize Ugandans in the U.A.E on how to live a safe life and avoid contracting HIV.

According to a study, many Ugandans in the U.A.E are living in fear after the growing numbers of AIDS cases with some getting infections at their places of residence popularly known as ‘Bed Space’.

There will also be a party to crown the convention where a couple of Ugandan acts will perform.