Having managed to keep it a secret for three months, Judithiana Namazzi Ndugwa has finally opened up on how her delivery threw her into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Now a mother to a beautiful daughter, the journey through pregnancy was not the easiest for Pearl Magic TV presenter Judithiana Namazzi.

Through social media, she has revealed that her bundle of joy arrived three months ago but upon delivery, they both had to be sent to the ICU.

This is because the baby was delivered three days after the official announcement date.

“This angel of mine made 3 months today and I cannot thank God enough. She came 3 days after my pregnancy announcement. Upon her arrival, I ended up in ICU and so did she,” Judithiana reveals.

The believer that she is, Judithiana believes that it was the devils work trying to test her but her prayerful self would not be forsaken by God who saved her and her baby.

“The devil had come to collect, but God showed him who is boss. My God is almighty. My God is God above all. It’s a very long story but I will leave it there for now,” Mrs. Ndugwa further writes.

The bubbly presenter is taking this lofe threatening experience and using it as a testimony and motivation to keep on preaching the goodness of her Creator.

Every time I look at her, I am reminded of God’s love for me, I experienced it. I want to encourage you who has lost hope, if God can save me from death, He can do the same, in fact, above and beyond for you too. I will continue to preach. Judithiana Namazzi

Congratulations Judithiana!