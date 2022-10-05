Three months ago, Pearl Magic TV presenter Mrs. Judithiana Namazzi Ndugwa welcomed a beautiful bouncing baby girl.

She, however, did not have the safest of deliveries as she had to spend some time in the ICU after giving birth.

Her baby, who arrived three days after the announced date, was as well taken to the NICU to stabilise her health.

The Be My Date presenter has had to withhold her joy and the news for all these days while trying to understand her feelings about her new bundle of joy.

On Wednesday, however, the bubbly presenter let the cat out of the bag as she shared the good news with her followers.

She revealed that she did not want to share pictures of her baby on social media but she was reminded of the love God has shown to her.

“Since I got pregnant, I was so sure I didn’t want to share my baby’s pictures on social media. I have had back and forth feelings about it until today afternoon as I was taking pictures of her in her lil cute outfit. I was reminded of something very important; God’s love.” Mrs. Judithiana Namazzi Ndugwa

She expressed her gratitude towards God who saved her from the devil who had “come to collect” her bundle of joy and vowed to continue preaching of His goodness.

Sooooo, this angel of mine made 3 months today and I cannot thank God enough. She came 3 days after my pregnancy announcement. Upon her arrival, I ended up in ICU and so did she, though theirs is called a NICU. The devil had come to collect, but God showed him who is boss. My God is almighty. My God is God above all. It’s a very long story but I will leave it there for now. (will share a full testimony video some time in the near future). Judithiana partly wrote