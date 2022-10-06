Singer Hassan Ndugga is unhappy with Ronald Alimpa’s family following accusations from his relatives who accuse him of stealing the singer’s money at the time he rescued him from the spot where he was involved in a car crash.

The furious Hassan Ndugga vented his disappointment with Alimpa’s family and relatives after they went public pinning him for having made off with the singer’s money.

Hassan Ndugga explains that from the time he set his eyes on Alimpa’s family members, he knew that they were from a humble background.

He narrated that when Alimpa’s family reached the hospital where they found the “Seen Don” singer bedridden, instead of thanking him for the support and help rendered to their son, the wife instead started by lamenting how Alimpa’s money had gone missing.

Hassan Ndugga explained to them that once he reached the spot of the car crash, he only minded about saving their lives rather than searching for their belongings as his mind at that time was about saving the lives of his fellow artists.

He adds that he even spent his own money to buy medicine for the injured people while in the hospital.