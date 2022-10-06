Controversial Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi has an interesting story to tell when it comes to his love life.

Ever since his relationship with BBS Telefayina presenter Diana Nabatanzi hit hard rock, all has not been well with him.

He has found himself in the hands of two love “mafias”; Vanessa Vanny and Angel Kwakunda, who have left him cursing and regretting the day he met them.

Sharing about his life, Lwasa revealed that he is proud of the decisions he made businesswise after quitting the army where he served for some good years and later turned into a successful businessman.

He has greatly contributed to the rising of Masaka city with his several business ventures and has been able to create job opportunities for the youth from that region.

Lwasa, however, regrets getting married and giving birth to children at an early age, something he says has greatly endangered his life.

He reasons that if that wasn’t the case, his name wouldn’t be in the relationship sagas that have made him the talk of the town on a daily basis.

I don’t regret most of the things that I have done in life but there is one thing that I think is causing me trouble. I regret having got married at an early stage and giving birth at an early age. Good thing though, I don’t feel like giving birth to children again. Emmanuel Lwasa