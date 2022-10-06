According to reports, the house Lydia Jazmine recently paraded as hers belongs to renowned city tycoon Ed Cheune.

A couple of days ago, through her Instagram stories, singer Lydia Nabawanuka a.k.a Lydia Jazmine teased her followers with some good news.

She showed off a mansion and added the caption; “Brought mama and uncle to see our new home.”

Attaching DJ Khaled’s song ‘God Did’, the songstress revealed the location of her supposed newly prized asset as Munyonyo.

Immediately, different lifestyle blogs, TV shows, and social media netizens sent in their congratulations to the singer, applauding her for investing wisely.

That, however, was shortlived on Wednesday when fresh reports arose claiming that the house does not belong to Lydia Jazmine.

According to Blizz.co.ug, the house belongs to Rich Gang Boss Ed Cheune, a Ugandan businessman previously based in South Africa.

It is alleged that Lydia Jazmine is only a new tenant at the house and she was connected by fellow singer Dan Flavor who has been residing there for years.

Ed Cheune

“It is believed that the house in picture was being rented by singer Dan Flavor from Cheune and now that he is moving out, he is giving it to Jazmine to continue paying the rent,” reports Blizz.co.ug ‘s Sean Musa Carter.

Upon the revelation, some netizens have expressed their disappointment in the songstress while other stand by her noting that she did not claim ownership of the house at any one point but rather refered to it as her “new home.”