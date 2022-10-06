At the start of the week, we broke the news about former STV presenter Robin Kisti’s love affair with her longtime lover Mark Asiimwe hitting a dead end.

This was after Robin Kisti took to her Snapchat to announce her breakup with Mark Asiimwe saying there were some things in the relationship that she could not take anymore.

She publicly disclosed how she is now single and contented, and taking care of her three children without facing much disturbance from a lover.

“I guess it ended in tears! There is just some sh*t I can’t take! We live and we learn, thank you God for this lesson and a new chapter. Single and not searching,” she wrote on Snapchat.

Also Read Robin Kisti Motivated After Leaving a ‘Toxic Relationship’

Since then, Mark Asiimwe had not yet made any statements about their marriage facing a painstaking miscarriage as they had promised to walk down the aisle before the end of this year.

Speaking about their fallout, Asiimwe noted that Kisti called off their affair because he gave her a cold shoulder and went silent because of how she was behaving.

He reasons that Kisti has a lot of old trauma that she has to deal with and always came up with stories, something that nagged him.

He mentioned how a woman who just wakes up to record snaps in bed sucks further noting she loves competing with others yet she is a sit-home mother without a hustle.

He concluded by stressing that Robin Kisti is a beautiful lady despite having a dirty mouth, something that she needs to change to live a better life.