In her latest song ‘Visit Uganda’, Tino Hayley Abigail sings about the goodness of Uganda’s beauty and the people in it. MBU caught up with her to chitchat about her starting career and dreams.

I’m still little but talented. Tino

About Tino

Known by her stage name Tino, Tino Hayley Abigail is a six-year-old student at Hillside Primary School. Born in a family of three girls living in Kampala, Tino desires to change the world through her music with the guidance of her father Frank Opolot.

Music career

What do you do?

I’m a student and singer.

When and how did your music career start?

My dad says I started singing a full song before I could even learn how to speak.

Why did you choose music?

Because I love it. I can learn a song in a few minutes.

Who inspires you and why?

My dad. He believes in my talent.

How would you describe your music?

My dad told me it would be right to do music that talks about day-to-day issues.

How many songs do you have so far?

Two songs; ‘Mama’, and ‘Visit Uganda’.

Are you signed to any music label/management?

No.

Who did you work with on the latest project?

‘Visit Uganda’ was produced by Bossman, and the video was directed by O’team Videography.

What do you target to achieve with music?

I want to sing music that changes people.

What have you achieved so far from music?

Haaaa, I sing for fun.

Future plans?

I want to teach people music.

Last words to the reader:

Please follow me on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. I’m still little but talented.